James “Jamie” Anthony Foster, 57, of Alton, died at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital ER.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Faith In The Word, 664 Ashland in Mitchell.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.