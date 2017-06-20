James “Jim” Tuetken, 76, of Godfrey, went home to our Lord at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Jefferson Barracks Rehab/Hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Jim served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963. He began a career as a pipefitter in Local 553, which spanned over 25 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from SIUE, and went on to teach in the St. Louis public school system, retiring from the Ferguson-Florissant School District in 2003.

He was a loving father, grandfather, a friend to all, and loved God above all else.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle R. (Kevin L.) Hilligoss of Alton; his son, James “Jay” D. (Angela K. Walters) Tuetken of East Alton; his granddaughters, Brittney E. Dugger and Raven R. Tuetken of East Alton; and grandson, Kobe D. Walters, of East Alton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank E. Tuetken and Lucy E. Riechert; his sister, Vicky L. Narup; and his very special aunt, Vida M. Harrison.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, located at 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis.

Memorials can be made to Jefferson Barracks’ Building 53, where “his angels” took amazing care of him and his fellow veteran patients.