James Kenneth “Jim” Jones, age 90, of Wood River, entered into rest on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

He was the beloved husband of the late Norma Jean (Becker) Jones; loving father of Sylvia (David) Bowker, Stella (Jim) Hartwick and James E. (Marsha) Jones; devoted grandfather to Chris Jones, Karen (Joel) Moser, Kristen and Ryan Bowker; J.J., Jordan, and LeAnne Hartwick; dear great-grandpa to Heidi and Clark Moser; uncle, great-uncle, and friend.

Jim graduated from East Alton-Wood River Community High School, Class of 1945. He was a Marine Corps veteran and a member of the Wood River Masonic Temple. Jim worked at Amoco Oil Company and retired in 1991.

Memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 228 N. Sixth St., Wood River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. John’s UCC.