James Kenneth Reeves, 43, of Edwardsville, died at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
James Kenneth Reeves, 43, of Edwardsville, died at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014