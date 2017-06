James L. Goodwin, of Alton, died Thursday, May 25, 2017.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, where a reception for friends and family will be held prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.