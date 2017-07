James L. Goodwin, 89, of Alton, died Thursday, May 25, 2017.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at Spencer T Olin Community Golf Course, Club House Banquet Room, 4701 College Ave. Alton. A reception for friends and family will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.