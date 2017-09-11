James L. "Jimmy" Dodd Jr.

James L. “Jimmy” Dodd Jr., 46, of Alton, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Burial will be private.