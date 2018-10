James Lawrence Duncan, 70, of Cartersville, Ill., passed away at 7 p.m. Monday, October 9, 2018, at River View Rehab Center in Elgin, Ill.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 12, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13. Rev. Daniel Ervin will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors.