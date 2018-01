James Lawrence Rhoades, 77, of Maryville, died at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Evelyn’s House Hospice in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.