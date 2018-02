James Lee Atkinson, 89, died at 9:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Rosewood in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.