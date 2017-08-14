James Leroy Seibold, 75, of Alton, died at 9:04 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.

Born Oct. 2, 1941, in Alton, he was the son of Agnes Louise Seibold. James went to Ss. Peter and Paul grade school and graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1959. He played varsity basketball and enjoyed coaching. He was an avid golfer and achieved two holes-in-one. He served in the Army National Guard, and was a member of the Alton Owl’s Club and the Delmar Card Club. Mr. Seibold started as a paperboy at the age of 12 and moved to the mail room by the age of 15 at the Alton Telegraph. He worked his way up to Advertising Executive after seven different promotions over 30 years of his career with The Telegraph. He and his business partner, Sharon McRoy, started Today’s Advantage in 1986, where he was co-publisher until he retired in 2014.

From 1966-1990 he was married to Mary Lu McManus. She is the mother of his two children, Elizabeth Meyer (Daniel) of Bridgeton, Mo., and Jonathon Seibold of Alton. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Holly Seibold and Lucas Seibold; three brothers and a sister, George Vambaketes (Cheryl) of Godfrey, Paul Vambaketes of Godfrey, Patricia Vambaketes of Godfrey, and Gregory Vambaketes of Wood River; many nieces and nephews, as well as his dearest friend for many years, Sharon McRoy.

He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Nick Vambaketes; and a sister, Tammy Coughlin.

Per his request, memorial services will be private, but there will be a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the Bluff City Grill in Alton. Memorials may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.