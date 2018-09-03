James Mathew Pinkowski
James Mathew Pinkowski, 57, of Alton, died Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a lengthy illness.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
