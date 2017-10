James Michael Laughlin, 40, of Brighton, died at 12:57 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Cremation will follow services.