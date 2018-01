James N. Moses, 70, of East Alton, died at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, with a wake service starting at 4 p.m., at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.