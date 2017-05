James O. Smith Jr., 78, of Granite City, died at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, at his home in Granite City.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave., Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City is handling arrangements.