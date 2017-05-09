James Robert “Jim” Richards, 60, died May 7, 2017, at his home in St. Peters, Mo.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, where memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
James Robert “Jim” Richards, 60, died May 7, 2017, at his home in St. Peters, Mo.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, where memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014