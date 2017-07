James L. Roe, 78, of East Alton, died at 5:20 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.