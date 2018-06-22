James Ryan Schultz, 46, of East Alton, passed away at 1:36 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, at his home.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
James Ryan Schultz, 46, of East Alton, passed away at 1:36 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, at his home.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018