James S. Meyer, 65, of Golden Eagle, died at 1:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at home in Golden Eagle under the care of Blessing Hospice.

There will be no funeral or visitation. His body was donated to medical research. Memorial Masses will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at St. Mary’s, Brussels. Memorial Mass will be said at St. Boniface, Edwardsville, at a later date.