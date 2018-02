James T. Fralinger, 88, of Edwardsville, died at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 1, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.