James W. “Jim” Loyd, 82, of Roxana, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Community of Christ, 2001 Vaughn Road in Wood River (next door to Applebee’s).

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.