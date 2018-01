James W. “Muttie” Koehler Sr., 84, of Highland, died at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 8-9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland.