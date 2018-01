James W. “Bill” Griffey, 82, of Granite City, died at 11:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Burial will follow at Union Miner’s Cemetery in Mount Olive.