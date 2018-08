A small, private service was held for James W. Unger, the beloved father of Donald Wayne Unger (Linda) and James LeRoy Unger (Myra) and JoAnne Unger Fields (Burt). He was laid to rest July 28, 2018, at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights next to his dear wife, Maxine (Dortch) Unger, who died September 14, 1988.

Irwin Chapel handled arrangements.