Jan Elizabeth Kershaw, age 65, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 3:53 pm Sunday, July 29, 2018. Visitation will be Friday August 3,2018 from 4 to 8 pm at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday August 4, 2018 at 10 am at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Jan will be buried with her parents and grandparents at Valley View cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, or the Metro East Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.