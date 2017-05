Janet Eileen Stolze, 65, of Alton, died at 10:36 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. A private burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.