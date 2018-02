Janet Irene Gum, 72, of Granite City, died at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Edwardsville.