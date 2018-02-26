Janet Irene Gum, 72, of Granite City, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born on May 5, 1945 in Oakland, Calif., to Rayphiel Elias Mays and Dora Ozella (nee Wilkinson) Mays.

Janet married Richard Gum in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 23, 1965.

Janet was a member of the Red Hat Society and was the past president in Granite City. She loved to play dominoes, go to the casino, and used to bowl every Wednesday. She also loved to plant flowers and feed the birds with her daughters and grandkids. Janet attended Harvest Community Church in Granite City, New Testament Fellowship in South Roxana, Son Life Fellowship in Collinsville, and His Glorious Church in Collinsville. She was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and loved to go to car shows and show off the Chevy Bel-Air 1956 convertible.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Gum of Granite City; two daughters, Jennifer Hilmes of Granite City and Kristie Doty of Granite City; two brothers, Charlie “Sonny” (Janice) Mays of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jimmy (Nelda) Mays of Fort Worth, Texas; and five grandchildren, Aaron Hilmes, Lauren (Gerardo) Jacinto, Jake Doty, Paige Doty, and Tice Doty.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenda Gill and Diane Raney.

Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services were Monday, Feb. 12, with Pastor Roy Boyer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Edwardsville.

