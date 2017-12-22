Janet L. Mikolaszuk, 63, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.
She requested to be cremated and to have no formal services.
Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.
Janet L. Mikolaszuk, 63, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.
She requested to be cremated and to have no formal services.
Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014