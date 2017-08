Janet L. Vandegriff, 80, died at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at The Fountains IV in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where it will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.