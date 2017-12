Janet Laverne Jones, 71, died at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

A celebration of life service will be 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, in the banquet hall at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.