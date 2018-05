Janet M. Landrus, 78, of Glen Carbon, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, after suffering from numerous illnesses recently. Her family was by her side.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 28, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where a memorial will be held immediately, presented by Bill Paddock. Her remains will be cremated. Interment will be at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.