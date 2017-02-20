Janet M. Scott, 72, of Hartford, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at her home.

She was born July 17, 1944, in Steele, Mo., a daughter of the late James Blankenship and Leona (Cooper) Myers. She married Emerson “Leroy” Scott on March 3, 1970, in St. Louis and he passed away on Sept. 1, 1987. She retired after many years of service to others as a certified nurse’s aide. She cherished her dogs and enjoyed watching television and enjoyed food and her sweets. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Christy Scott of Bunker Hill; a daughter, Tanya Scott of Wood River; three grandchildren, PFC Kyle Scott of Fort Campbell, Ky., Kelee Scott of Wood River and Dennis “DJ” James of Bunker Hill; two great-grandchildren, Jaylee and Brilee Holiday; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Joyce, Geraldine and Shirley; and a great-grandson, Hunter Holiday.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to Janet’s wishes, no services will be held. Inurnment will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Hayti, Mo.

Memorials may be made to the Alton 5A’s Animal Shelter. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.