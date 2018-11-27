Janet R. Harvey

Janet R. Harvey, 65, of Hartford passed away at 2:40 p.m. Monday, November 26, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family while under the care of BJC Hospice.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.