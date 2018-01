Janice A. “Jan” Cobine, 80, died at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.