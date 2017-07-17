Janice G. Hinson

Janice G. Hinson, 72, of East Alton, died at 11:37 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery. 