Janice K. Hines, 80, of Bethalto, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Love Joy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date at Shandon Presbyterian Church in Columbia, S.C.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.