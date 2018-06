Janice Rice, 88, of Maryville, formerly of Granite City and Madison, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday. Janice will be laid to rest next to Lloyd at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.