Jay E. Payne

Jay E. Payne, 62, of South Roxana, passed away 6:55 p.m. Friday, September 14, 2018, at Integrity Healthcare of Alton.

Cremation rites were accorded. Friends and family will gather for a celebration of life memorial beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the South Roxana American Legion Hall.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.