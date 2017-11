Jayce Hoffmann, almost 2 months, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at the Godfrey Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.