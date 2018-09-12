Jean Nevels

Jean Nevels, 82, of Granite City, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, September 9, 2018, with her family at her side.

She was born on March 1, 1936, in Greenbrier, Mo., to the late Grover Cleveland and Earsy Ellen (Kirkpatrick) Nevels.

Jean had a career in insurance sales for many years and once owned her own shop selling vintage clothing and housewares. She loved shopping for antiques, gardening, interior decorating, and having a good laugh. She had a particular gift for empathizing with children and loved to play. Jean’s home was a sanctuary for her family; cozy and filled with little treasures. Her style was eclectic, warm, and quaint. You could spend hours looking at the photos of her family through the years, lovingly displayed in every room. She surrounded herself with them because they brought her so much pride and joy.

Jean’s greatest passion was in raising her children and helping to raise each generation to follow. Though there were many, she made a point to know as much as possible about each child, throughout every phase of life. She never forgot a birthday or a special moment shared. She lived a full life and those she loved she touched deeply. Jean was, and always will be, present in our hearts. In her words, “It doesn’t matter how much time we have, because our love will live on forever.”

She is survived by two daughters, Melodie Vahdat and Nancy (Mark) Presley; a son, Jeff (Josephine) Kee, all of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Paul Vahdat, Josh (Grace) Kee, Jessica Kee, Jamie (Brandon) Weatherford, Mandy (Naveen) Vanga, Jake (Danielle) Soltani and Emily (Eric) Hensley; 12 great-grandchildren, Kayvon, Kiyan, Hannah, Greyson, Violet, Simon, MaKayla, Jesse, Dillon, Jude, Jonah, and Olly; two brothers, Bud (Rose) Nevels and Bill Nevels; and three sisters, Thelma Denny, Nina Cookson, and Glenda Wilfong.

Services will be private. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at wojstrom.com.