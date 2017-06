Melba “Jean” Roloff Elble , 86, of Godfrey, died at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

There will be no visitation. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Alton. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.