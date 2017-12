Jeana Hutchinson, 79, died peacefully and surrounded in love by her family Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Visitation will be 3-6:45 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Byron, Ill.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.