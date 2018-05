Jeanette Campbell, 89, of East Alton, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 9:58 a.m. on Monday, May 28, 2018, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Jay Shoff will officiate. Burial will follow at Moro Cemetery.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.