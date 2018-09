Jeanette Faye Weeks

Jeanette Faye Weeks, 71, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 14, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with Rev. Randle Copeland officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.