Jeanette M. Odelehr, 78, of Brussels, died at 10:35 a.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brussels. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels.