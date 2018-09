Jeanette W. Wilson

Jeanette W. Wilson, 78, of Madison, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Friday, September 14, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Monday, September 24, at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Pastor Desi Allen officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.