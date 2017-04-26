Jeannene Fraley Gossett, 81, of Granite City, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, succumbing to esophageal cancer.

Jeannene was born on Jan. 31, 1936, to Milt and Merle Fraley. The couple had one son, Harold, when they welcomed this sweet girl into their home. The couple added two other sons, Gary and Terry, to complete their family.

Jeannene was an active young woman, as she was a cheerleader in high school and would engage anyone in political discussions or debates. She attended Eastern Kentucky University and was a standout student there. She participated in the Canterbury Club and was a staff member of the school’s newspaper, The Eastern Progress. She loved literature and poetry and made English her college major with a desire to share her love of words with young people, becoming an English teacher as her choice of vocation.

Jeannene was married Nov. 31, 1959, to Joseph Howard Gossett of Bremen, Ky. They welcomed a son, Timothy Joseph, and a daughter, Michele Renee to their family.

She spent her time reading poetry and serving in many and various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was an avid fan of University of Kentucky basketball and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. She always noticed when bad calls were being made against her beloved teams.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; her son, Timothy (wife, Jeanna) and their two daughters, Madelyn and Elizabeth; her daughter, Michele; and her two brothers, Gary and Terry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harold Fraley, an infant brother and infant sister.

She loved her family and her God. She looked to her Savior as she would study her scriptures. One of her favorite hymns was also the saying that gave her hope, the song, ‘I am a Child of God.’

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Edwardsville. Bishop James Holbrook will officiate. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Additional condolences may be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.