Jeannette P. Brinson, 91, of Collinsville, and formerly of Glen Carbon, died at 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at Cedarhurst of Collinsville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia St. in Collinsville. Burial will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Collinsville.