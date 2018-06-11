Jeffery Lee Glasco, 53, of New Douglas, passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Bria Health Care of Cahokia.
A celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
